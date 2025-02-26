Gillian Anderson's most beloved beauty product is a £13 high street mascara.

Gillian Anderson loves her budget mascara

'The X Files' star, 56, has revealed she likes to keep her lashes looking good and she's devoted to L'Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara, which retails for £13, and she loves it so much she often goes to bed without taking it off.

In an interview with British Vogue, Gillian was asked to name the one beauty product she can't live without and she replied: "Mascara. I don’t feel like my eyes are my eyes unless they’ve got something on them. I’ve been using the L’Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama one, it’s unbelievable ...

"It’s awful [to sleep with mascara on] but I know that I can just apply another layer and it won’t clump!"

In the interview, Gillian - who is the new face of the L’Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect range - also opened up about going make-up-free in her social media posts - insisting she wants her followers to see the real her.

She explained: "I’ll often dress in my normal clothes and wear no make-up on my social media. I think it’s important that women see every version of ourselves represented – not just the red carpet one, wearing a lot of make-up and with a lot of help to get there ...

"When I joined social media, I knew that I had to do it on my own terms. And that meant being authentically myself and not pretending to be someone or something different."