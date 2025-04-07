Gwyneth Paltrow clears out her closet at least three times a year.

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared her spring routine

The Hollywood actress admits she enjoys keeping her clothing collection streamlined so she has a big clear out once a quarter to get rid of pieces she will no longer wear - revealing she either gives things away or sells them via online designer sales platforms.

In the latest edition of Goop's 'This and That' newspaper, Gwyneth explained: "I’m definitely a spring cleaner. I try to once a quarter go through and give stuff away, throw things away, and sell things on The RealReal. I try to just keep things moving through."

She went on to reveal the latest additions to her fashion and beauty collection for spring - including a cream trench coat from her G. Label by Goop brand as well as Goop's 3x Retinol Eye Lift Serum - even though she previously didn't bother with eye creams.

She said of the trench: "The Diane Trench Coat. It’s a great transitional piece - you can have just a T-shirt underneath it or you could have a thick sweater underneath it. It can act as a windbreaker. And you always look really pulled-together when you have it on. I love it."

The 'Iron Man' star went on to add of her eye cream issues: "I used to be like that [not bothered about eye cream]. What convinced me were the clinical before-and-after photos on our new retinol eye serum.

'That’s when I started using it every night, and I think it’s made a huge difference. I can really see a difference in the fine lines and wrinkles around my eyes—it’s unbelievable.

"I also think that men famously steal eye cream from their wives, and this is going to be a real secret hit with the husbands."

Gwyneth also shared her favourite nail polish shares for spring - revealing she alternates between red and a nude pink.

She added: "This is the Chanel Rouge Noir that I’ve been wearing since the ’90s. Or I’ll do something like Essie Ballet Slippers. I sort of am two speeds."