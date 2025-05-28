Heidi Klum encourages her son to stand "proud and tall".

Heidi Klum gives advice to her teenage son

The 51-year-old model recently attended the American Music Awards in Las Vegas, alongside her 19-year-old son Henry, and he revealed some of the tips he receives from the fashion icon.

Speaking to 'Extra', Henry shared: "She always tells me to fix my posture, and sometimes I’m hunching over a bit."

Heidi - who has Leni, 21, with ex-husband Ric Pipino, as well as Henry, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, with Seal - added: "Being on the computer and just gaming a lot or being on your phone … I'm always like, ‘You guys have to stand up straight.'

"Even though you are tall, it doesn’t matter, make yourself taller, but you have to find your centre and be proud and tall.”

Heidi previously revealed that she loves seeing Leni "re-wearing" her outfits.

The runway star gushed to People magazine: "I get so excited when I see my daughters re-wearing my clothes.

"My eldest daughter, she also is a model, and she goes to events, and when she wears my clothes, I’m not just proud, but we can upcycle.”

Meanwhile, in 2024, Heidi explained that she actually started to feel more comfortable and more relaxed after turning 50.

The model discussed her new-found love of clubbing, explaining that her children were no longer as reliant on her as they once were.

The blonde beauty - who appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998 - told HELLO! magazine: "Now they're older, the days of me going to bed at 9.30am are over. So I feel like with them all being older now - maybe it also has to do with my younger husband, I don't know - it's just fun.

"It's fun to go to a club. I enjoy music most of the time.

"I'm going to the club and I look around and I'm like: 'Am I the oldest person here? I think I am.'"