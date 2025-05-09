Jamie Chung favours a low-maintenance beauty routine.

Jamie Chung has revealed her beauty routine

The 42-year-old actress - who welcomed twin sons via surrogacy in October 2021 - leads a hectic lifestyle, meaning that Jamie doesn't even have time for an "everything shower".

Speaking to People, Jamie shared: "It's all about getting ready quickly.

"I will wash my hair the night before. That's ready to go. Then I'll just take a quick body shower [in the morning]. It wakes me up. Then [I shower] at the end of the day, at around five when you're on your last nerve and you're trying to hold it together because you want to lead by example and you want to be a good parent."

Jamie admits that she doesn't usually have time for "lotions and oils". But the actress jumped at the chance to front a campaign for Olay's Super Serum Body Wash.

She said: "It's a pretty iconic brand. It's trusted and it allows great products to be accessible to everyone.

"[The Olay Super Serum Body Wash] is perfect for moms. Being so busy, being on the go, you don't have a lot of time for yourself. I feel like it's a gentle reminder to take care of yourself, even if it's just a quick shower refresh, not on just Mother's Day, but every day."

Meanwhile, Jamie previously hailed Audrey Hepburn as her beauty icon.

The actress told Harper's Bazaar: "My mom was such a fan of hers and when she was younger she very much looked like her, she had her eyebrows. I just loved how full her eyebrows were and how bright her eyes were and she really didn't wear a ton of make-up."

Jamie also confessed to having an "eclectic" taste in fashion.

What's more, the 'Lovecraft Country' star admitted to being a fan of Sophia Webster and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Asked which designer she wears the most, Jamie replied: "That's an unfair question because when it comes to fashion, I'm so eclectic, but when it comes to accessories, I wear a lot of Sophia Webster - her stuff is so fun - and Christian Louboutin, of course. Nothing crazy."