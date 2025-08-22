Jennifer Aniston doesn't wash her hair after a sweaty workout at the gym.

Jennifer Aniston has made a startling confession about her famous hair

The Friends star has confessed she tries to avoid washing her hair too often because it's "not good" to do it "every day" so she relies on a dry shampoo to freshen up her locks after her workouts.

She told Etonline.com: "I usually will use it [dry shampoo] after workouts. It's good not to wash your hair every day and let your natural oils sort of do their thing.

"I use it just to sort of have a good refresh. It also gives a little life back to it. It gives a little height."

Jennifer uses her own brand LolaVie's Powder Perfect Dry Shampoo ($25), adding of the product: "It's got a beautiful, fresh scent. It's got rice starch, and bamboo, and crushed crystals, just to add a little bit of juju."

However, the actress insisted lovers of dry shampoo need to be careful not to apply to much because it can lead to a very bad hair day.

She said: "I can only really speak from my own experience, which is using too much [dry shampoo.] It weighs it down and it looks like there’s always sort of a powdery film to your hair."

Jennifer - who rose to fame on hit sitcom Friends from 1994 to 2004 - recently admitted she's embracing the revival of 1990s fashion, but she's chosen to rejects two key trends - admitting she's not a fan of narrow sunglasses or thin eyebrows.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "I celebrate the ’90s coming back. Except for those narrow sunglasses and the really thin eyebrows."

However, Jennifer admitted she still "loves" the clothing of the era. She added: "I love vintage clothes from the decade. They fit me so well."

The 56-year-old star also enjoys handing down her outfits to the next generation, including gifting clothes to Jason Bateman's daughters Francesca, 18, and 13-year-old Maple.

Jason told the outlet: "She’s the first one to call or text about big dates in the girls’ lives. She has questions about boyfriends.

"[She's like an aunt] you might not see all the time. She’s almost closer to a co-mom with [wife] Amanda.

"She’s been a part of their lives from the moment they were born. It is odd for them to even understand the public Jennifer Aniston."