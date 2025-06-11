Jeremy Allen White's "quiet confidence" helped land him a new role as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Jeremy Allen White is the new face of Louis Vuitton

The Bear star has been unveiled as the new face of the brand's menswear line and Creative Director Pharrell Williams has revealed he got the actor onboard because he has an "authenticity that you can’t fake".

Pharrell said in a statement: "Jeremy’s got a quiet confidence and authenticity that you can’t fake. It’s effortless. At Louis Vuitton, it’s about real people who move culture forward - and Jeremy lives that. We’re proud to welcome him into the family."

Pictures of Jeremy modelling for Louis Vuitton in his first campaign were posted on Instagram with the message: "Embodying a shared pursuit of innovation, the newest House Ambassador joins Louis Vuitton’s cultivated community, effortlessly blending his modern artistry and elegance."

The actor has since opened up his new job admitting he's putting more effort into his style. He told GQ magazine: "I’m dressing up more now, even for some things that may be more casual.

"Even if I’m gonna be in a pair of old jeans and a T-shirt, it feels good to throw on a pair of beautiful shoes, or a really good jacket, just try and elevate a little where I can ...

"There’s such a history [to Louis Vuitton], their clothes are so well made, so much care goes into all the pieces."

He added of Pharrell: "Pharrell has been a part of music and fashion and culture as a whole as far back as I can remember.

"He’s always looked good, he’s always looked cool, he’s always set trends. I think he’s just given me confidence to step out of my comfort zone a bit and try new things. He’s a legend."

Jeremy's new gig was hinted at earlier this year when he wore the brand's clothes to the Met Gala last month and during an appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February.

The actor was previously the face of Calvin Klein underwear and shot his first saucy campaign for the brand back in 2023.

He previously admitted he was nervous about stripping to his Calvins for the shoot, telling GQ: "I felt so insecure leading up to the shoot itself, and it felt kind of crazy. Acting on film or TV and then doing these sort of campaigns or photo shoots, there's such a big difference – because in film and TV, your job is to sort of forget the camera is there, and then with these sort of shoots, your partner is sort of the photographer and the camera. And so I was concerned about making that work."