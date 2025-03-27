Jessica Chastain thinks underwear showing in low-rise jeans is a "tacky" look.

Jessica Chastain has revealed her major fashion 'hate'

The 48-year-old actress insisted she's happy to wear whatever she likes without paying attention to trends, but she isn't a fan of the returning style.

She told Elle Spain magazine: "I know this is coming back, but the low-rise jeans I hate.

"And I hate when you see someone's underwear. I think it's so tacky like when it's like a G-string. I think it's horrific."

However, Jessica insisted she doesn't necessarily take stock of "fashion trends" to inform her own style.

She explained: "I don't really pay attention to fashion trends in that way. If there was a trend that I'd secretly wish would come back, I would just wear it.

"I don't feel like, 'Oh I'm not allowed to wear that because people say.' So I don't really have one of those.

"I kind of just wear what I like."

Last year, Jessica was among the A-list stars who turned out for Ralph Lauren's catwalk show, and she credited the fashion icon with teaching her how to "break the rules".

She told reporters: “I get a bit of a fashion lesson from Ralph Lauren. There’s a beautiful dress that came down (the runway) with a white lace collar and it was paired with a western belt, and I loved it.

“I would have never thought of pairing that look together. He’s the only designer who could put on a tuxedo with a pair of cowboy boots.

“He really has so much fun with his fashion and that’s what I’ve come to expect. I’ve learnt that I’m allowed to break the rules.”

And Jessica previously revealed she feels like "a different kind of woman" with every ensemble she wears.

She told L'Officiel magazine: "I love fashion because - and this is a strange thing to say - I'm very sensitive, and I can get overstimulated.

"I don't know how to describe it, but each outfit that I have the opportunity to wear makes me feel like a different kind of woman."