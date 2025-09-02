Jordyn Woods has embraced "being a curvier girl" while accepting different bodies.

Jordyn Woods opens up for her new Adore Me campaign

The 27-year-old model has teamed up with Adore Me for a new collaboration, and she wanted to leave her own stamp on the upcoming collection by letting her feelings shine through.

She told PEOPLE magazine: “Well, we are all born different.

"We all have different body types, and growing up, even being a curvier girl, it’s something that I’ve always focused on.

"We just need to normalise more body types. So for me, inclusivity is really just about promoting positivity.”

The new Soft Touch collection is made up of 100 pieces of mix-and-match loungewear, which are all priced under $50.

Jordyn wanted to work with the band after being drawn by their "positive vibe", and the partership made perfect sense.

She added: “I think for me, I am very big on energy. Meeting the whole team, everyone just had such a positive vibe...

"I am a girl who loves comfort, so it just all really made sense.”

Meanwhile, Jordyn wanted the Soft Touch collection to "speak for itself" and encourage people to be comfortable in their own skin.

She said: "It speaks for itself. It’s truly that soft. I could live in it, honestly. Trying on the pieces, I just never wanted to take them off.

"During the campaign shoot, it was one of the most easy, comfortable days. I can’t wait for everyone to get the collection.

"I feel like there's something for everyone and even in the collection that we did, there is truly something for everyone.

"There's things, items that are more sexy, items that are more covered, items if you love pants, if you like shorts, if you like rompers. There's a little bit of everything."

Meanwhile, Jordyn previously hit out at the "plus size" label in the fashion and modelling world.

She told E! News back in 2017: “I feel like when you categorise people and put them into a group, then it creates aloneness and segregation. “There are so many models that it shouldn’t really matter. I don’t think there should be categories.”