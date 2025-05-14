Julia Fox, Lourdes 'Lola' Leon and Parris Goebel have helped launch a new body care brand.

The trio of stars have come together to lead a campaign for Mienne, which is based in California and made with the goal of "redefining" a specific area.

The company's founder and CEO Steven Chester said: "Mienne was created to redefine the space where sensuality, skin care and design intersect."

As part of the campaign, Madonna's daughter Leon teamed up with 'Uncut Gems' star Julia and dancer Parris to self-direct their own portrait series focused on self pleasure.

Chief marketing officer Julia Casella said: “We handed the camera to our muses and asked them to turn it on themselves, as women claiming space, exploring their own rituals and capturing what seduction looks like when no one else is watching.”

The new brand has a line focused on intimacy, but Steven insisted it's actually "about sensuality".

He added: “It’s not about sex, it’s about sensuality.

"The rituals of lathering, melting, massaging and layering become portals into a more awakened, embodied daily experience.”

Including in the collection is a $55 Sex Serum, a body wash at the same price, an $85 body creme, a $75 body serum and more.

At the moment, the brand is available at Mienne.com, with plans to roll out to Rescue Spa and Revolve before a wider international launch this summer.

Chester told WWD: “We expect direct-to-consumer to drive 60 percent of our business in Year One with hospitality and retail making up the remainder.

“We are encouraged by the demand signals in hospitality and retail and expect those ratios to flip after our first year.”