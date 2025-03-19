Julianne Moore has created the perfect white shirt as part of a collaboration with clothing company Frank and Eileen.

Julianne Moore has created a classic white shirt

'The Hours' star has teamed up with the brand to create her own capsule collection which will be released in drops throughout 2025 - and the first product to launch is the Waverly - a white shirt said to be inspired by the actress' "signature NYC style".

According to WWD, Julianne said in a statement: "In order to move around New York City quickly, you need to be on foot or take the subway, both of which I do daily.

"I don't want my wardrobe to restrict my movement, but I want to look chic and appropriate."

The white shirt is made of Italian cotton and retails for £255.

A statement posted on the brand's website reads: "Inspired by Julianne Moore’s signature NYC style, Waverly is the cool, crisp button-up we all want.

"A more tailored front and a longer shirttail create a look that's both iconic and understated … just like Julianne."

The collaboration with Julianne is part of a series of celebrity partnerships which will be revealed throughout the year.

In a question and answer session posted on the company's Instagram page, Julianne explained her decision to collaborate with the brand.

She stated: "I was a fan of Frank and Eileen long before they approached me about a collaboration.

"I have several Frank and Eileen button-ups because I love the feel of their fabrics."

When asked if she gravitates towards pieces with "eternal quality", she replied: "I hope so. When I look back at what I have worn, it is always the classic pieces that stand out."