Kaia Gerber wishes Cindy Crawford had been more of a "stage mom".

The 23-year-old beauty has been modelling since she was a toddler and while she praised her supermodel mom for refusing to "live vicariously" through her or her older brother, 25-year-old Presley, she sometimes wanted her to be more pushy with her career.

Appearing together on 'Today', Kaia said: “You are so not a stage mom.”

Presley agreed: "Not at all."

Kaia then added: “It’s in a way where I’m like I kind of wish you were a little bit more, but she’s so not a stage mom at all, because she’s had her own life experiences, and she has never lived vicariously through us."

Kaia admitted that she would have wanted to follow in Cindy's footsteps no matter what her mom's career was.

She said: "I would have wanted to do that.

"She’s always been my biggest inspiration and hero."

Cindy - who has her kids with husband Rande Gerber - has always put her family first and remembered being proud that Presley didn't even realise she had a job when he was young.

She said: “The greatest thing about having kids is you just ... instantly know your priorities. You know it’s always family first.

“I think you told in preschool, [when] there was, like, ‘What do your parents do for work?’ And you told your preschool teachers that I didn’t work, and I was like, ‘Wow, that means I’m doing a great job,’ because he doesn’t feel my absence so much.”

But Presley and Kaia were aware their mom was recognised because of the fans who would approach them.

She said: “It was definitely the attention, like when people would walk by and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Cindy Crawford.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. I think. I’m pretty sure it is.' "