The late Karl Lagerfeld's personal items have sold for €1.1 million (£914,760) at auction.

The fashion icon's belongings, including a Dior jacket and jeans, Hilditch and Key shirt and Massaro boots and sketches, exceeded Sotheby Auction's estimates considerably.

Perhaps the most surprising sale was a set of 24 porcelain plates from Meissen, which went for an eye-watering €102,000, more than 127 times the high estimate.

A pair of fingerless Chanel gloves and a single Causse driving mitten worn by the designer - who died from complications of pancreatic cancer in February 2019, at the age of 85 - fetched €5,760, almost twenty times the highest estimate.

Elsewhere, Lagerfeld's 'Baz and Karl and The White Dress, 2004' and 'La Victoire de Gianni' sketches went €24,000 and €60,000, respectively.

Pierre Mothes, vice president of Sotheby’s Paris, commented to WWD: "The magic of Karl Lagerfeld remains very much alive."

Sotheby’s has sold several items previously owned by Lagerfeld since the former Chanel creative director's death.

Meanwhile, in 2023, an evening coat by Lagerfeld embroidered by Lesage to resemble the Coromandel screens treasured by founder Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel - fetched €312,000.

All 252 pieces of socialite Mouna Ayoub's vast Chanel haute couture collection sold for €1.5 million.

Ayoub explained at the time that she only wore the coat - from Chanel's fall 1996 haute couture collection - once when she attended an opera at La Scala in Milan.

Other items of clothing on offer included dresses, suits, shoes jewellery, belts and a wig with an ankle-length ponytail that was once worn on the runway by the model Shalom Harlow.