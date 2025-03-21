Kate Hudson has "problematic" hair.

Kate Hudson struggles with her hair

The 'Running Point' actress finds it "challenging" to get her "in-between" locks to look exactly how she wants them to, and believes that if she can't get her hairstyle right, everything about her looks "off".

She told InStyle.com: "Oh, when my hair actually dries nicely - heaven.

"I have that in-between hair that’s half curly, half straight, and fine, so it’s problematic. But when it’s well-conditioned, it weighs down a little, and then I just put in a little balm.

"I’ll usually use Joico Dream Blowout cream, but I won’t blow-dry it. I leave it to dry naturally. If it dries well, I’m good to go. If not, I just throw it in a bun.

"When the hair isn’t good, nothing’s good. Beauty-wise, if the hair doesn’t look right, it doesn’t matter what your make-up is doing—everything’s off.

"It’s really the most important part of a routine and probably the most challenging."

The 45-year-old actress joked she used to look like a "hammerhead shark" with her preferred beauty look in her 20s.

She said: "In the early aughts, my outlook was almost too casual, to the point where I cared so much to be casual that I’d say, 'I’m not going to get dressed up', but I’d do just a rim of black liner and a flush of colour, and that was it - no mascara.

"I looked like a hammerhead shark because my eyes were so far apart. It was just the inner black liner. No brow, super simple."

However, Kate - who has Ryder, 21, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, 13, with former partner Matt Bellamy, and six-year-old Rani with fiance Danny Fujikawa - "cares a little more" about her appearance these days.

She added: "But that’s changed now. That was in my early 20s. Then, in my 30s, I started to want to put more effort in. I wanted to show up when I went out, put on the things I love, get my hair blown out, and care a little more.

"But I also think when you’re in the mom phase, you just throw your hair in a bun, trying to figure it out as fast as possible. And now I’m back, and I’m going to take the time to put an outfit together. So, it goes through phases."