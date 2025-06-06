Kate Moss has tapped into her love of music to launch a new Festival Collection for Zara .

Kate Moss is launching another collection for Zara

The supermodel teamed with the high street giant last year to release her first Kate Moss x Zara collection and now she's back with a second range which is themed around music festivals and features Moss in a campaign alongside Primal Scream legend Bobby Gillespie, who is married to the collection's co-designer - stylist Katy England.

Moss said: "It was such an evolved process this time. Because it’s Spring/Summer and festival season, I suppose, I expected it to be more about wafty dresses.

"But it’s a bit tougher than that. That’s because all the masculine energy was coming in from Bobby doing his collection at the same time. You could feel it coming over and we ended up going somewhere quite unexpected that I didn’t think we would."

The festival collection includes mini-dresses, a leopard print skirt, a sheer floral maxi-dress, suede ankle boots and a leather-studded bralette as well as accessories including sunglasses, studded belts and bracelets. The festival collection also features menswear pieces.

The advertising campaign also features Gillespie's model son, Lux, 21, and Moss' 22-year-old daughter, Lila.

The collection launches online and in stores on June 10.

Moss spoke about the collection to Vogue.co.uk and insisted she never pre-plans her outfits - especially when it comes to clothes she wears to festivals.

She told the outlet: "Planned outfits never work for me. I don’t do that ... I just think overly thought-out outfits are a bit … for a festival?

"When I look at Coachella I just think … are they even having fun?"

Kate previously included a silver dress inspired by an outfit she wore to Glastonbury Festival in 2005 in her last collection for Zara.

It comes after Kate admitted she hates fashion "trends" because she can't stand seeing the same "shoe and bag" in every shop.

During an appearance on Bella Freud's 'Fashion Neurosis' podcast, she explained: "I hate fashion codes. I hate like: 'Oh this bag's in fashion so everybody designs the same f****** bag.' I hate that kind of thing. Like oh this is fashionable so everybody has to have that in their shop. I really don't like that.

"Like I walked through the airport the other day and in every shop was the same shoe and the same bag from like every designer. I was like: 'What the f*** is the point in doing that?' I don't understand ...

"They might put it on the runway different but when it gets to the shop it's all the same. Like why? It's not fun when it's fashionable. "You know like the trends. That's what they call them. The trends ... Trends are awful. [As soon as it's a trend] you can't wear it any more."