Kelsea Ballerini doesn't want exercise to "feel like a punishment".

Kelsea Ballerini doesn't want exercise to feel like a punishment

The 31-year-old singer's favourite way of keeping in shape is to go for a good long walk, but she also takes regular Pilates classes because she "doesn't hate" doing it as much as other formers of keeping fit.

She told People magazine about her fitness routine: "For me, it's walks. Walking is so good for you. It also makes you get fresh air and some good sunshine, and that's so good for your mental health.

"I'm a Pilates girly. That for me has been my tried and true the last five years because I don't hate doing it, and I don't want working out to feel like a punishment."

When it comes to her diet, Kelsea follows an "80/20 rule".

She explained: "So 80% of the time I'm really healthy, 20% of the time catch me at McDonald's.

"My favourite thing to cook — I've been upping my protein a lot recently just because I didn't realise how much protein we're supposed to have as women— and I cook a really good chimichurri steak ... that is my go-to.

"I'll do it a couple of times a week. I have some in the fridge downstairs ready to go."

The Cowboys Cry Too singer loves an occasional treat meal from McDonalds, which she believes is a throwback to her childhood.

She said: "As a kid, I was such a picky eater, and my parents joke with me, like, 'All you would eat were waffles and chicken nuggets.' So I think it's just probably my inner child craving it still."

As she gets older, Kelsea's attitude to fitness has changed with her desire to be "360 healthy".

She said: "I think especially in my early twenties and mid-twenties, the idea of fitness was very much only aesthetically driven, and that was my goal.

"The older I've gotten, [the more] mentally healthier I've gotten as well...

"I want to be mentally healthy. I want to be physically healthy, emotionally healthy, and I want to be able to sustain the life and the career that I've been lucky enough to build for myself...

"It's the most important thing to me now, honestly."