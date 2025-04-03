Kevin Bacon's hair in 'Footloose' was inspired by Sting.

Kevin Bacon's hair in Footloose was inspired by Sting

The 66-year-old actor starred in the 1985 musical film as a teenager who moves from Chicago to a small town only to discover that dance has been made illegal, and revealed that the spiky do he wore in the movie was actually something of a homage to the 'Roxanne' hitmaker.

Asked about the first fashion trend he followed, he told The Times: "I don’t know if this counts, but I was obsessed with Sting so my hair was always trying to emulate whatever was going on with his hair. Even if you look at 'Footloose' — that whole haircut was based on whatever Sting was doing."

However, Kevin then recalled that he would not have been Paramount Pictures' first choice for the part, and even though he had to have his hair cut just for the screentest, both he and the barber actually had their eyes shut whilst his locks were being restyled.

He said: "It’s kind of a funny story. The studio didn’t want me for that movie, and the producer and the director very much did. So they paid themselves for a 35mm screen test to try to convince the studio that I was the right guy. I was doing a play on Broadway at the time and my hair was pretty long, so they hired this great hairstylist who somebody told me was getting a crazy $1,500 in 1983 for a haircut. I sat down in the chair and he said, 'I just want you to know we need to kind of be together and feel what’s going on. Why don’t you just close your eyes and we’ll just do it?'

"I closed my eyes. At one point I opened one eye to see what he was doing, and he had his eyes closed. Basically, the guy cut my hair with his eyes closed.