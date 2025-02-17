Khloe Kardashian still cringes over the "neon jeans" she used to wear.

The 40-year-old reality TV star has admitted she looks back with embarrassment over some of her previous style choices and would love to forget all about her love of brightly-coloured denim as well as her brief flirtation with boho chic.

When asked with outfits she would "erase" from her "fashion past", Khloe told the Sunday Times newspaper: "There’s a lot. I used to wear a lot of neon jeans. Neon! I don’t know why.

"I’m not a boho girl - when that trend was huge I tried it but it’s just not my vibe. It suits other people. I look back at the times I tried it and think, 'What were you doing?'."

During the chat, Khloe also revealed her mother and TV co-star Kris Jenner often gets angry with her for failing to smarten up when she leaves the house - with 'The Kardashians' regular putting it down to a family trend of always looking picture perfect every day.

She explained: "Both of my grandmothers and my mum were always so chic. I have never seen either of my grandmothers with a hair out of place.

"My dad’s mum had such exquisite jewellery and was always put-together, and my mum’s mum, MJ, owned a boutique and always looked fabulous and presentable.

"My mum won’t leave home without looking perfect. She gets mad at me if I’ve rolled out of the house in baggy sweats. She’ll just look me up and down."