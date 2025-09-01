Kim Kardashian feared she'd have to start "dressing differently" after embracing activism.

Kim Kardashian has spoken about whether she needed to change her style for her advocacy work

The 44-year-old reality TV star has been studying law and campaigning for reforms to the US justice system in recent years and she's revealed she initially worried she might have to tone down her glamorous look after first visiting the White House in 2020 as part of her advocacy efforts.

Speaking in Venice on Thursday (28.08.25) at Diane Von Furstenberg's DVF Awards, where she was honoured for her prison reform advocacy, Kim insisted she just wanted to be "authentic".

According to WWD, she said: "I think you just have to focus. When I first went to the White House, I thought, now do I have to start dressing differently and posting what I post [on social media] differently?

"And absolutely not. I want people to see the work that I do and maybe relate to the stuff that I do that's not my advocacy work, and then maybe be intrigued by that.

"I think you just have to be yourself. Fight for what you believe in. And I think people, anytime something is really authentic to who you are and what you're fighting for, you just have to be yourself. Once you realize that you can make changes, it makes you want to be vocal."

Kim added of her prison reform work: "About seven years ago when I wanted to help get someone out of prison for the first time. I think I was really naive to our justice system, and I didn't really know how it worked until I really did the work and got in and saw what was going on.

"Justice reform is a new path that I'm just figuring out and wanting to figure out how to change policies ...

"Any chance that I get to tell people's stories, I love that opportunity."

During her appearance in Venice Kim also revealed she would consider returning to the White House in an attempt to facilitate the release of Erik and Lyle Menendez - who were both denied parole recently after spending more than 30 years in prison for the 1989 murder of their parents.

According to Variety, she said: "I would love to. [The Menendez brothers] are in a state prison so the governor is really in charge of that decision, but I would go to any administration and any White House to fight for the rights of people I believe in."