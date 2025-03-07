Kim Kardashian's new swimwear collection is "bolder than ever".

Kim Kardashian is promoting her new swimwear collection

The 44-year-old beauty has just launched a new collection through her Skims brand, with Kim describing the latest designs as the "sexiest swim under the sun".

Alongside some photos of Kim modelling different bikinis, she wrote on X: "JUST DROPPED: NEW SWIM SHOP. The wait’s over—the sexiest swim under the sun is back and bolder than ever. (sic)"

Kim has already enjoyed huge success with her Skims brand, and she recently announced high-profile collaborations with the likes of Nike and The North Face.

And earlier this month, Kim revealed that she planned to "back to break the internet" with her new swimwear collection.

The brunette beauty wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Coming March 6: New Swim Shop.

"Three years after its breakout launch, the game-changing swim that started it all is back to break the internet (again). (sic)"

Kim's social media posted also featured photos of the reality star modelling a leopard print bikini.

Kim founded Skims back in 2019 and she opened the brand's flagship store in New York City in December.

She told L'OFFICIEL at the time: "Just being on Fifth Avenue is such a crazy, crazy honour. I don't care where you are in New York, you just have the New York energy. You just feel that when you're [in the city].

"I really wanted to bring our Skims world to New York and have the customer come in and feel like maybe they were in a different world when they walked in."

Kim also revealed that she has a hands-on approach to the company.

She said: "I want you to feel clarity. I want you to feel the confidence that you don't need all that outside noise. That's in our fabrics, in our products, our art design, the way that I design our bras, everything."