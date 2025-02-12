Kim Kardashian has launched a new line of butt-enhancing shapewear to give customers a "bigger, rounder, perkier" derriere.

'The Kardashians' star has added the Ultimate Butt Enhancing collection to her Skims brand and it features padded shorts, leggings and bodysuits all designed to enhance the behind - with Kim declaring it's all anyone needs to perk up their bottom with "no squats required".

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "The ultimate butt. Five years in the making, our Ultimate butt-enhancing solutions will magically make your dream butt appear (no squats required), courtesy of SKIMS Fairy Butt Mother.

"Drops Thursday, February 13 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Get the SKIMS app for early access to shop."

Kim also shared a video in which she is shown as the "SKIMS Fairy Butt Mother" - granting a shapely rear to a model who says she's been eating protein, drinking water and doing squats in a bid to change her shape.

A post on the Skims website explains the products feature "soft, built-in butt pads" to enhance the derriere.

The message states: "You won’t believe your butt. Designed in our signature SKIMS Body fabric, these mid-rise shorts feature mid-level compression fabric that smooths and shapes your waist and thighs.

"Updated with soft, built-in butt pads, this solution lifts and rounds your butt for a perkier shape and adds up to two inches of volume. Includes a closed gusset and raw cut leg opening."

The shorts retail for £78.

Another post on the Skims Instagram page compares the butt enhancing products to a boob job. It reads: "We gave you a boob job in a bra, now get the Ultimate Butt lift with new padded solutions you have to see to believe."