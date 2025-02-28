Kourtney Kardashian "regrets" doing a Dolce and Gabbana photoshoot with her sister Kim.

Kourtney Kardashian 'regrets' doing a Dolce and Gabbana photoshoot with her sister Kim

The 45-year-old reality star was invited by Kim, 44, to take part in a campaign in the years after they fell out over each of them wearing the luxury designer at similar points in time and even though they seemed it was all behind them, Kourtney was not happy with the way that their hair was styled for the new shoot as she likened her own do to a style sported by child actress Shirley Temple in the 1930s.

Speaking on 'The Kardashians', she said: "She asked me to come do this campaign with her so that I could have hair like Shirley Temple and she has like, bombshell hair.

"I think I'm having a little regret. Yeah, probably a little regretful."

In a confessional, Kim acknowledged that her sister is not happy with her own locks and vowed to "fix" it but reasoned that her own hair is a "full mullet" to start with.

She said: "I know Kourtney doesn't like her hair. First of all, we can fix it. Second of all, my hair is a full mullet. It's not like hairstyles that are modern that we would do here. We're like Italian girls on the street."

Kim initially admitted that it had been an "honour" to team up with the fashion house via her own brand SKIMS and that she was "so excited" to share it with her fans.

She said: "It's been an honor to collaborate with my friends Domenico and Stefano on this special collection for Dolce and Gabbana and SKIMS. We've taken classic Dolce Gabbana silhouettes and Leopard prints and reimagined them with the incredible fit and comfort that SKIMS is known for. This is a truly iconic partnership that I'm so excited to share with the world."