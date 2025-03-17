Kylie Jenner has launched a latex clothing collection.

The reality TV star turned her hand to fashion last year when she unveiled her new company Khy and she's now teamed up with British brand Poster Girl to create collection of slinky pieces made from "high-shine, body-skimming" latex.

Kylie said in a statement: "I've been a huge fan of Poster Girl's bold, empowering designs for years, and to create a collection with [Poster Girl founders] Natasha [Somerville] and Francesca [Capper] that embodies that energy is so exciting ...

"We've poured so much passion into every detail, making sure each piece feels both nostalgic and modern. The high-shine, body-skimming latex is the star of the show, and is the perfect blend of sexy and sophisticated.

"From the minidress with the thigh-high slit, to the body-hugging maxiskirt, each silhouette is designed to flatter and showcase your curves," Jenner said

Poster Girl's Natasha Somerville added: "Kylie was one of the first major stars to wear Poster Girl, and her unwavering support over the years has continuously inspired and amazed us.

""This collaboration holds significant personal and professional meaning, as it truly feels like a full-circle moment."

The collection launches on Khy.com on Tuesday (18.03.25). The pieces come in three colours - rouge, black and bone, in sizes XXS to 2X and prices range from $148 to $278.

Kylie previously insisted she's finally having "fun" with fashion after spending most of her twenties raising her two young children.

She told British Vogue: "I feel like I’ve been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, [so] just to do something more for me after I had my son …

"I’ve been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it’s been so much fun. I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Every time I go to Paris things just happen. I love the fast pace. It’s a whole new world."