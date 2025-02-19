Kylie Jenner is adding a powder foundation to her cosmetics brand's complexion line.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder feels like it "made sense" to include The Natural Blur Powder Foundation in her collection to give people the option of a different formula to achieve an "effortless" look.

She told Dazed Digital: "I love using powder for a more natural, effortless look or to add coverage, so powder just made sense in our complexion line.

"I also find that powder foundations can be drying and cakey, so I wanted to create one that was hydrating and comfortable to wear – even for dry skin types ... This formula gives an airy, blurred matte finish, and is formulated with skin-loving ingredients, so it’s super comfortable to wear and allows skin to breathe.

"It also smooths the appearance of pores, fine lines, and skin texture while reducing excess oil and helping to control shine.

"I love how versatile it is – sometimes I use it alone as a foundation, or as a finishing powder over my Skin Tint Blurring Elixir."

The 27-year-old reality star advised people to use a powder foundation for "more dewy make-up looks".

She added: "Only apply this powder to your oily, shiny areas, like your t-zone."

The latest addition to her beauty empire is vegan, and Kylie has said it is important for her team to opt for "clean and vegan" items.

She said: "My team and I have done research on safe and clean ingredients.

"So, when creating products for Kylie Cosmetics, it’s important that we only launch good-for-your-skin formulas that don’t compromise on performance."