Lindsay Lohan has adopted a 'more condensed' sense of style nowadays

The 38-year-old actress used to feel the pressure to keep things "changing" as a teen star in Hollywood during the early 2000s but has now decided to be "more specific" about the kind of clothes she actually "needs" to wear on a daily basis.

She told UsWeekly: "I think it’s become more condensed.

“I would say I’m more specific about what I need in my everyday life. I always need good pairs of leggings or jeans that I love, Whereas I used to think you need to have everything changing so fast in fashion."

The 'Mean Girls' star is mother to 22-month-old Luai with her husband Bader Shammas and explained that she has become "more modest" with her outfits for her public appearances since she welcomed her son and is a little bit shocked at some of her choices back in the day.

She said: "I’ve become a bit more modest, even on red carpets. I just like to be a little bit more buttoned up than I used to be.

"When I see [those low-rise jeans] now, I’m like, ‘whoa, those are actually borderline too low!"

The 'Freakier Friday' actress recently admitted that she is "not as comfortable" with cetain fashion choices, but it all depends on what situation she is in at any given time.

She told ELLE: ""I’ve always been comfort-focused. If I’m not comfortable in it, I’m not going to put it on. That’s always been a big thing for me.

"With time, maybe I’ve become a bit more modest. I’m not as comfortable risking certain things. But it depends. If it’s a nice dinner date with my husband, I want to feel sexy and look nice. And then my daywear is more casual, usually. But when I’m in New York, I like to dress because I’m in New York."