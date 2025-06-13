Louis Vuitton have agreed a multi-year partnership with Real Madrid's soccer and basketball teams.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador

The French fashion house - who signed the club's midfielder Jude Bellingham as a brand ambassador last year - will dress the players for major travel and events, with the looks created by menswear creative director Pharrell Williams.

Pietro Beccari, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, told WWD: “It’s football royalty meets luxury royalty.

“Because ultimately, football is the number-one sport worldwide, and Real Madrid is a legendary team, on top of that. Louis Vuitton has just as much aura, being the global leader. I think it’s a perfect marriage and an authentic one."

The brand were tipped to be taking over as Zegna as Real Madrid's official off-field wardrobe providers, and the club thinks their ethos aligns well with Louis Vuitton.

Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid’s director of institutional relations, said in a statement: “At Real Madrid, we relentlessly pursue excellence as the path to remain at the top. That same philosophy defines a brand as iconic in the luxury industry as Louis Vuitton.

“Both of us have managed to transcend time, and we share not only the responsibility of building a legacy, but also the purpose of inspiring the world — beyond our respective industries."

Pietro also said of the partnership: “This partnership is a natural fit for Louis Vuitton and our continued focus on sports. As we like to say, ‘Victory travels in Louis Vuitton.' "

Louis Vuitton have created the trunk for the World Cup winner's trophy since 2010, as well as carriers for top sporting prizes including Rugby World Cup, the NBA Championship trophy, the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco prize, the America’s Cup, and for the 2024 Paris Olympic medals and torches.

And Pietro hailed the partnership with the Spanish club the start of a new era for Louis Vuitton and sport.

He said: “Today, this partnership with a football club marks a new era and predicts a very positive future.

“Sports people embody the ultimate journey: a pursuit of excellence. Overcoming failure is part of the process, just as there are challenging times in business. What matters is the team spirit, and the values represented by the club and its federation. Real Madrid remains a legendary club, the most decorated in the world of football.

“And I think the mentality of Real Madrid is exceptional. They are able to celebrate for 24 hours and then move on to the next chapter or be sad for 24 hours because they didn’t win a trophy, then forget about it and focus on what’s next."