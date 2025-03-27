Louis Vuitton jewellery designer Francesca Amfitheatrof has left after seven years.

Francesca Amfitheatrof has left Louis Vuitton

The designer - who was tasked with creating fine and high jewellery collections for the iconic brand - is set to "embark on exciting new endeavours" after the end of their partnership.

She said in a statement: "I am incredibly grateful to have been given the opportunity to create the jewelry and high jewelry collections for Louis Vuitton.

"After seven wonderful and intense years I am so proud of these collections and the legacy I leave behind as I embark on exciting new endeavors, which I will be announcing soon.”

Louis Vuitton is yet to release a statement on her departure.

Francesca joined the house in 2018, while her most recent high jewellery offering was a 100-piece opening chapter of the 'Awakened Hands, Awakened Minds' collection.

The 11 themes were unveiled in Saint-Tropez in June 2024, which explored the 100 years after the French Revolution.

She also launched a fine jewellery line for men last year for an 18-piece 'Les Gaston Vuitton' collection, which was inspired by Gaston-Louis Vuitton, who was the the grandson of the house founder

She told WWD at the time: "I found it interesting because Gaston is really similar to men today, who are in touch with their inner selves, don’t need to be macho, are interested in the arts, collecting, cooking — things that wouldn’t have been considered appropriate 20 or 30 years ago."

Francesca has also worked with Cate Blanchett on her red carpet styles in the past.

Cate previously told WWD: "I’m such a huge admirer of her reference points. She’s got so many fantastic, interesting left-field references that she brings to bear.

"And the fact that she’s into reworking pieces, and going back into the archives, but also finding offcuts and previously used discarded jewels, just [demonstrates] that we don’t always have to use something new.

“I’m so excited that she’s alive to the possibilities.”