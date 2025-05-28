Pamela Anderson "never thought" she'd still be in the "beauty world" at the age of 57.

Pamela Anderson has become the new face of Biolage

The Hollywood star has become the new face of Biolage, the hair-care brand, and Pamela is amazed with where's she at in her career.

She told People: "Who would've thought at this age, I'd be in this industry, in the beauty world, and just kind of starting my career? There's hope for all of us.

"I'm enjoying this time in my life. It's really nice."

Pamela revealed that she admires Biolage for its sustainable practices.

Speaking about their partnership, Pamela explained: "We're aligned philosophically.

"Cruelty-free and vegan have been parts of my existence for so, so long. Now more than ever, it's in fashion to have compassion. It's an exciting time. Sometimes I have to pinch myself. This is all really happening."

Pamela's fame peaked in the 90s, but she now feels much more confident in her own skin.

The actress also admitted that she feels genetically "lucky".

Pamela - who will turn 58 in July - said: "I can't believe I still have a hair on my head with everything it's gone through, with all the hot rollers, and the heat, and the sun, and everything.

"But I think, genetically, I'm lucky. My hair is very thick and strong, and it's seen a lot. But that's what's so fun about this time in my life, where I actually just go to sleep with my hair a little bit damp, wake up, and it is what it is. And it doesn't matter the haircut. As long as you have good products."

Pamela has become well-known for her makeup-free approach in recent years. But the movie star remains determined to have "healthy" hair and skin.

The actress - who shot to international stardom as CJ Parker in 'Baywatch' - said: "For me, hair is an expressive tool.

"I'm not wearing a lot of makeup these days, but my hair, I like a strong haircut. It's kind of evolved over the last few projects; it's exciting. But I think the number one thing for me is just for it to look healthy — with my hair and with my skin."