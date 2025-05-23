Mel B is using fashion to express her happiness and confidence.

Mel B is using fashion to express her mood

The Spice Girls star - who turns 50 on May 29 - has revealed she's happier than ever as she approaches the milestone and she's also preparing to wed her fiance Rory McPhee this summer - and Mel has declared she's using her clothes to reflect where she is in her life.

She told WWD: "This year, I am 50, and I'm celebrating that and celebrating myself and my body at 50 ...

"I've been through a lot in this past decade, including an emotionally abusive relationship where I was so low and felt insecure and unattractive, and now I feel I have come into the light.

"So my dressing reflects where I'm at right now, and it's a call out to let all women who have been through abuse know that you can heal, you can start to recover and you can find yourself again."

Mel - whose ex-husband Stephen Belafonte denied her claims of abuse - went on to reveal she how uses her outfits to reflect her healing.

She added: "It's so important to feel completely in control of myself, from the way I look, to the place I live, to the people I surround myself with and the clothes that I wear. My clothes, paid for with my money and chosen by me."

Mel is due to tie the knot with hair stylist Rory at St. Paul's Cathedral in London with a second ceremony planned for abroad - she's revealed she's buying two wedding dresses from different designers for the celebrations.

She explained: "I found an amazing bridal boutique called Evelie in London and in one incredible afternoon, I found two perfect dresses: one beautiful classic dress by Josephine Scott, a British designer and one stunning dramatic dress by a U.S. designer, Justin Alexander.

"I've since had fittings in London and New York, so it's a perfect blend of my love for Britain and America."

It's Mel's third trip down the aisle following marriages to Jimmy Gulzar between 1998 and 2000 and Stephen Belafonte, who she divorced in 2017 after a union which lasted a decade. She has been dating Rory since 2018.