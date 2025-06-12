Michelle Monaghan has been "craving" a return to her White Lotus hairstyle.

Michelle Monaghan wanted to go back to blonde

The 49-year-old actress - who played TV actress Jaclyn Lemon in the third season of HBO's anthology series - loving going blonde for the show and matching her co-stars Carrie Coon (Laurie Duffy) and Leslie Bibb (Kate Bohr), although she had to go back to brunette after filming due to other commitments.

However, she told PEOPLE magazine: "I'm craving that change again and that transformation. I just wanted to be lighter and brighter for this summer.

"I'm really excited to shed the brunette once again and get to play around with being blonde."

Michelle doesn't necessarily want to match Jacyln's look, and she's keen to find a balance between that and her usual style.

She added: "I don't think we'll be as blonde as Jaclyn, but I think we'll be somewhere in between."

She'll be getting some help from Goldwell colourist Kirby Lago, who thinks a "buttery, warm" vibe is best.

Kirby told the outlet: "I'm creating a really soft hazel base and then really popping it with some buttery warm blonde tones. It'll be really nice on her skin tone."

She explained that she's using a range of Goldwell products to help, including the "really luxurious" SilkLift range, and both the Bond Pro and Bond Pro II.

She added: "That's the thing with blondes now, hair needs to look glossy and healthy. Gone are the days of really over-processed blondes that are a matte porous texture.

"It's really important that the hairstylists are taking the steps to nourish and look after the hair as it's lifting.

"Now all of a sudden it's, 'Wow, I can go this blonde and it can feel soft and touchable and shiny and I don't need to put [extensions] in. That's a win-win for everybody."

Meanwhile, Michelle was surprise by the way the trio's blonde looks caught on with The White Lotus fans.

She said: "[Show creator] Mike [White] was like, 'I really want all of you to be a big blonde blob.'

"Which is why he wanted me to go blonde. We had no idea that the blonde, [Leslie's] bob, all of the things would take hold in the way that they did."