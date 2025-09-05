Mikey Madison is the new face of Dior.

Mikey Madison wore Dior to collect her Oscar

The Oscar-winning actress, 26, has been named an ambassador for the fashion house following the appointment of the brand's new creative director Jonathan Anderson, who will unveil his first women's wear collection for the brand at Paris Fashion Week next month.

Anderson revealed he's "excited" to work with the Anora star. In a statement to WWD, Anderson said: "Mikey Madison is an incredibly talented actress.

"Her empathetic approach perfectly reflects the house of Dior and I am extremely excited to work together."

Mikey added: "Jonathan is inspiring to me as a designer because of how he tells stories with his collections and the playfulness and originality he injects into every collection.

"I'm so proud and honored to be joining the house of Dior as a global ambassador at the start of this next chapter under Jonathan's creative direction."

Dior said in an official release: "Mikey Madison becomes a Dior ambassador for the collections by Jonathan Anderson.

"Her magnetic presence in Sean Baker’s Anora, which won the Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, allowed her powerful allure and serene strength to shine far and wide.

"A performance of rare intensity that left a lasting impression and was crowned with the Oscar for Best Actress in 2025. A new incarnation of Dior elegance."

Mikey previously wore a Dior gown to the Oscars earlier this year when she picked up her Best Actress prize for Anora, in which she plays a Las Vegas stripper who marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

The actress previously admitted she found it "a little unnatural" to walk the red carpet in glitzy gowns because she's used to dressing for comfort.

She told Vogue magazine: "I started working with [stylist] Jamie Mizrahi, who I really like and I think really understands my sense of style, which has evolved quite a bit over the past two years.

"I found myself getting into a place of only dressing very comfortably – like jeans and a T-shirt or a cashmere sweater and some cowboy boots.

"So, it felt a little unnatural to put a gown on and I was like: 'I don’t really know what I like and what I don’t like' So, it’s nice, because I now have a much better sense of that and it’s great to be guided a little bit."