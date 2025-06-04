Miley Cyrus felt like a "misfit" at this year's Met Gala.

Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Met Gala

The 'Flowers' hitmaker - who wore an Alaïa custom leather crop top and floor-length skirt accessorised with Cartier diamonds for her first appearance at the annual fashion extravaganza since 2019 - was seated with "strangers" during the dinner portion of the event and although she is "fine" with that, she admitted she felt out of her comfort zone.

Speaking on 'The Interview' podcast, she said: “I'm sitting with strangers.

"I sat this year with Cartier. I was wearing Alaïa—who does not have a table—so I was kind of the misfit, which I'm always OK with.

“I'm used to that, it was fine, but it's just an interesting situation because everything that makes you comfortable is taken from you.”

Miley offered a suggestion to Met Gala organisers for the future.

She said: "I think they should add that you get a plus one for your stylist...

"I sat with a bunch of people that I didn't really know, but I always make friends there."

The 32-year-old star quickly bonded with singer Jon Batiste.

She said: "I thought he was so cool. He was my most memorable guest, I sat and talked to him forever, he's super awesome.

"He like sat down and the first thing he asked me was, ‘What's your favourite key to sing in?’ Which no one's ever asked me before.

“He goes, ‘I'm guessing it's a G or a C, but I think F would probably be your ceiling.’ Right away, I'm like, ‘You're my friend.’”

“He was right—G and C.”

Meanwhile, Miley has ruled out following other famous faces and launching her own make-up line because it isn't her passion.

She told the New York Times: "I was talking to my stepdad and he was like 'Why are you the only celebrity without a make-up line?' and I said 'Because I'm not passionate about it'. And he said, 'That's the right answer.'"

In fact, when the 'Easy Lover' hitmaker - who has just released her ninth studio album 'Something Beautiful' - doesn't even wear make-up when she is at home and insisted that her own "persona" is very different to how the public sees her.

She said: "I don't think it's so much of a conscious choice. My persona or the public's idea of me is on in some way but in my own time, I am very off.

"I like no make-up, my hair up messy. I don't even look in the mirror in my own time. "