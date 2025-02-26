Millie Bobby Brown thinks her blonde hair can be "quite jarring" at first.

The 21-year-old actress has sported brunette locks throughout the whole of her acting career so far but switched things up in recent weeks and noted that has just been "fun" to make a chance.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "People really responded.

"I guess it can be quite jarring! I love when I see people change their hair colour… It’s fun… It’s been different to change it up."

Millie was thought to have been inspired by former 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson for the look, and after getting the chance to meet her at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last Sunday (23.02.25), she confirmed that she was "pulling a lot of references" from the famed model.

She said: "It was really great to meet her.

"She’s an icon. A lot of these references I am pulling are her."

Meanwhile, the 'Stranger Things' star recently went on the press tour for 'Electric State' - in which she stars alongside Chris Pratt and Ke Hu Quan - and chose from almost 20 different sets of custom nails, especially for the promotional jaunt.

She said: "She created 17 sets for me in three days. We created these amazing boards of references.

The new film is set in the 1990s, and Millie added that she wanted to echo the fashion of that era with her hair and nail choices, so decided to go "big" for the occasion.

She said: "I wanted to go big cause the ’90s hair and nails makeup and accessories… so, bringing that into the ’90s press tour is huge for me.."