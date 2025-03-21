Millie Bobby Brown loves being able to "express" herself through fashion.

The 21-year-old actress never imagined she could be so "playful" with her clothing choices but admitted that how anyone dresses themselves can be a "great reflection" of where someone is in their life.

Speaking in a 'What You Don't Know About Me' video for Harper's Bazaar, she said: "Fashion is so fun – it is a way you're able to express yourself, learn more about yourself and, for me, I didn't ever think I would be this playful and out there – [fashion is] a great reflection of where you are in your life.

The 'Stranger Things' star recently borrowed Gwyneth Paltrow's Giorgio Armani gown for the premiere of her latest film 'Electric State' but was extra careful when wearing it so she could return it safely.

She added: "I wanted to go right to the source because it's a very intimate thing to lend someone your clothes, so I was able to reach out to her and she was so willing and lovely.

"I didn't even want to breathe in it, I put my sweats on straight after – I didn't want to drink water in it. And now it's back in her closet."

But despite all the glamorous outfits she wears as part of her Hollywood career, Millie - who shot to fame as a child in the hit Netflix sci-fi series - admitted that she actually feels "most beautiful" when she is at home on her farm.

She added: "I feel most beautiful when I am on my farm, mud everywhere, my donkey and goats jumping up at me, feeling very grateful and in my natural zen state."