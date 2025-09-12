Naomi Ackie has given away "15 bags of clothes" to charity as she attempts to slim down her wardrobe.

Naomi Ackie had a big clear out of her wardrobe

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker actress, 34, recently moved house and had a "big clear out" of her closet after realising she has accumulated way too many clothes, so she's now trying to prioritise "quality" over quantity.

She told ELLE magazine: "I've recently moved house, and God, I’ve accumulated a lot of stuff. I did a big clear out, and I was realising that I'm a jeans and T-shirt girl, to be honest.

"This is the time in my life where quality means more than the amount of clothes I have, it's the tiny details that make me happy – like a pleat and a dart in the right spot.

"I'm decreasing the size of my wardrobe. I've given 15 bags of clothes away to charity. I think a real big part of getting older is being like: 'Yeah, this is who I am, now, how do I elevate it without feeling like I'm trying too hard to try to prove something?' I have nothing to prove to anyone."

Naomi went on to share her fashion essentials revealing she prefers vintage T-shirts to buying them new.

She told the publication: "I love anything that’s distressed. So, T-shirts that have a wear in them, that just hang in that certain way. I find buying vintage T-shirts or charity shop T-shirts fit me better.

"I don't really like it when things are stiff. I was a wannabe emo when I was a teenager, so I love grungy stuff. I love baggy jeans, for comfort, but also just love the vibe. I like things deliberately slouchy and a bit boyish."

The actress went on to reveal she recently bought herself a new red biker jacket and she still loves a vintage boiler suit that's too big for her.

She added: "I just bought this really good red biker jacket from The Frankie Shop, I’m obsessed with it, it's not cold enough yet to wear.

"I also bought this amazing boiler suit from this vintage shop years ago. It's five sizes too big for me, but I adore that thing. It's my plane outfit, it's so comfortable."