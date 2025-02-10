Nicola Coughlan was forced to give up using fake tan after it was banned on the set 'Bridgerton'.

The 38-year-old actress has revealed she used to rely on tanning products to get a healthy glow after growing up in overcast Ireland - but she was banned from using fake tan after joining the hit Netflix show and she's now "learning to accept" her "paleness".

She told Stylist magazine: "We’re big fans of the old fake tan in Ireland, so I used it all the time when I was younger.

"But when I started filming 'Bridgerton' back in 2019, they banned us from using it. I gave it up and haven’t used it since. I went cold turkey. I was forced.

"Now I can’t imagine wearing it. I’m learning to accept my paleness and focus on keeping my skin hydrated instead."

Nicola - who is the face of skincare brand Neutrogena - went on to reveal her beauty must-haves are SPF and a good moisturiser.

She added: "I’ll admit it wasn’t always a non-negotiable because I wasn’t always aware of it, but now I am, and that’s SPF.

"I wear the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Fluid SPF50 every day. Growing up in Ireland, I was like, ‘It’s so grey; I don’t need it,’ but now I’m aware I need all the protection I can get."

She added: "I was told a long time ago that the one thing you should be really precious about is moisturising. I can’t bear that tightness I get after washing my face, so I’m never without [a moisturiser]."

When asked to name her last big beauty splurge, Nicola revealed she has invested in a CurrentBody LED Mask which sells for around £600 because she likes to use it as an "extra little helper" in her skincare regime.