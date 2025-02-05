Orlando Bloom feels "honoured" to be the new face of Porsche Design.

Orlando Bloom is the new face of Porsche Design

The Hollywood actor has teamed up with the lifestyle brand - founded by founded by F. A. Porsche who designed the original Porsche 911 car - to front campaigns for the company's watches and eyewear collections and he's thrilled to be included in the partnership.

According to WWD, he said: "It's a great honor to represent Porsche Design as brand ambassador.

"From our first conversation, I was excited about the idea of a partnership. I immediately sensed that the Porsche Design team and I share a mutual passion for great design and a similar mindset.

"The brand has a unique way of translating the unmistakable design and timeless elegance of icons like the Porsche 911 into lifestyle products.

"This blend of sports car-inspired aesthetics, unique heritage and exclusive lifestyle truly fascinates me. It's exciting to now be part of this success story."

In Orlando's first campaign for the brand, he's seen modelling a new all-black version of classic watch the Chronograph 1 timepiece, which was initially launched back in 1972, as well as several pairs of sunglasses.

Stefan Buescher, chief executive officer of Porsche Lifestyle Group, said: "Orlando Bloom is a perfect match for Porsche Design because he truly embodies our lifestyle, as well as our shared values of authenticity, style and a passion for perfection, all of which are reflected in the commitment he's made to his craft.

"As an acclaimed actor with international appeal and popularity around the world, Orlando will further enhance Porsche Design's global awareness and positive perception of our brand. We are so proud to have him on our team and look forward to partnering on many inspiring and innovative projects together."

The brand's campaigns previously starred Patrick Dempsey, who designed an eyewear collection for the company.