Post Malone is launching his own fashion brand.

Post Malone is launching his own fashion brand

The Rockstar hitmaker - whose real name is Austin Richard Post - will kickstart his move into the fashion world by unveiling his Austin Post company with a Paris runway show on September 1.

As reported by WWD, invitations to the event have teased a sunset timing for its Season One, but further details are being kept under wraps.

Despite only just plotting his own label, he's worked with the likes of Crocs and Ugg in the past.

Just this week, he unveiled a partnership with SKIMS.

He said in a statement: “I’m all about comfort and feeling good in what I wear.

“These pieces are fun, the camo especially stands out to me. I’ve always been into camo.”

In a professional Western-themed photoshoot to promote the brand's menswear collections, Malone can be seen in a range of comfort-focused outfits debuting SKIMS' Heavyweight Fleece fabric.

Founder and CCO Kim Kardashian described the partnership between SKIMS and Malone as a "perfect fit".

She added: “Post Malone truly embodies the spirit of the SKIMS Man with his effortless energy and style, which really shine through in this campaign.

"This launch is a big moment for us, not only because we’re expanding our menswear line, but also because we’re introducing our new heavyweight fleece, which takes comfort and quality to the next level.

"Having Post lead the campaign just felt like the perfect fit.”

Including underwear, t-shirts and fleece separates, the new collection - which is now available to purchase - features a limited edition range of Realtree camouflage-printed styles.

Post told GQ magazine: "Oh, I suppose I was a SKIMS man. In Utah, it gets very, very, very cold. And some way or another I found this comforter robe.

"Whenever I went out to smoke at night, I would always put this on, and it was probably the most comfortable thing I’ve ever worn in my entire life.

"From there, it just snowballed out of control to the point [where now] I’m naked in the woods. Well, not naked. But you can’t see the underwear anyways. They’re camouflage."