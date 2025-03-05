Lucy Hale is getting rid of her tattoos.

The 35-year-old actress has been linked multiple times throughout her life and had a vintage lightbulb on her left arm, an elephant on her elbow but has decided to get them lasered off because it is a lot of effort to "cover them" on set,

Speaking on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast, she said: "It does take a lot to cover them for acting, and a lot of my characters don't have tattoos.

"So it's more time in the makeup chair. But also, I just feel like I've changed so much in the last couple of years, that it almost feels like the tattoos don't fit who I am anymore."

The 'F*** Marry Kill' star has opted to keep a tattoo that reads 'I love you' in her grandmother's handwriting but admitted that at one point she had more than 20 separate works of art spread across her body.

She said: "I got some of those tattoos and they were really poorly done and not really thought through. I got the one on my neck removed and I have my nieces and nephews birthdays so I'll keep that.

"I'm gonna keep a few of them. At one point in my life, I had 22 tattoos."

Lucy shot to fame when she was cast in 'Pretty Little Liars' and used to be "embarrassed" over the way she made a "very obvious" mistake in the intro, but now wonders if it was left in on purpose to generate discussion, in a similar way to how she feels people present their fashion choices these days.

She said: "In the original intro of the show, in the beginning, I did the 'shush' and it's very obvious that my finger is well off the centre of my mouth.

"I remember back in the day, I was so embarrassed by that because people were blaming me. And I was thinking 'We shot that all day, why would they choose the take where it was off?' And now I wonder if it was on purpose because it got people talking.

"I actually some think some people are calculated in that way. Someone might wear something that's not that cute just to get people talking. Do you know what I'm saying?"