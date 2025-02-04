Catherine, Princess of Wales' outfit details will no longer be released during her royal engagements.

The 43-year-old royal - who is the wife of future king Prince William, 42 - is known for her timeless and elegant style and what she wears out in public always courts attention among royal fans and the press.

However, Kensington Palace is to move away from sharing the brands Catherine wears - which have included Alexandra McQueen, Jenny Packham, Prada, and high-street brands Zara and Marks and Spencer - to make the focus about her work.

A Palace spokesperson told The Sunday Times newspaper: "There is an absolute feeling that it [the public-facing work] is not about what the princess is wearing."

Overall, Catherine's style has been praised by fans and the media.

However, she was previously dubbed a “disappointment” to jewellery by a former Vogue editor.

Fashion critic Suzy Menkes, 81 - who was awarded an OBE in 2014 by the late Queen Elizabeth for her dedication to fashion journalism – isn’t a fan of the princess’ choices of accessories and wishes she shared Queen Camilla’s enthusiasm for dressing up in diamonds.

Speaking to British Vogue’s jewellery editor Carol Woolton on a 2023 episode of her podcast 'Creative Conversations', she said: “The Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewellery. She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to.

“I imagine her looking beautiful in one of those gowns behind the scenes and then pulling a face as if to say, ‘Do I have to wear this?’

“She doesn’t give any sense of adoring jewellery and being pleased to put it on.

“She doesn’t seem to have Camilla’s joy at wearing jewellery.”

Suzy can't understand why Catherine wouldn't want to show off the lavish jewels on offer to her.

She added: “We now have a new Queen, so presumably she has a first opportunity to look at the jewels.

“We can imagine that the next in line to the throne’s wife would be something that was very special, so will we see Catherine wearing jewellery that is more dramatic, that is more personal to her?

“I don’t know. I can’t help feeling with things of beauty, you either love it or you don’t.”