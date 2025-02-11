Kyle Richards sleeps with a lip mask on.

The 56-year-old reality star - who is best known for appearing on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - used to simply put a lip balm on before she went to sleep but now favours the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask to keep her lips hydrated.

She told E! News: "I was somebody who would always put Chapstick on before I went to sleep, but now I only go to sleep with this on. You put it on you wake up and it is still on. It’s so hydrating. Now I don’t ever use Chapstick anymore.

"I’ve talked about this a lot because I love it so much. It feels great. The texture is great. It is really really really, really a great product."

The 'Halloween Ends' star also likes to wear eye masks to keep reduce wrinkles, and wondered why they are such a modern invention.

She said: "Where were these back in the day? It’s just so easy to get rid of fine lines and reduce puffiness. These really helped so much. I am so glad that these exist."

Kyle has also become "obsessed" with her sleeping patterns after investing in the Oura Ring, a piece of smart jewellery that monitors stress levels and overall health, and she noted that the accessory has even made her go to bed earlier on an evening.

SHe said: "It’s making me obsessed with my sleeping. It’s great because it tracks my workouts and everything else. I am learning so much about how different foods affect me. The thing that I am obsessed with the most on this thing is the sleeping. I feel like I am going to bed earlier because of this!"