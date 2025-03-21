Lisa Barlow thinks it is "so important to maintain" good skincare between tanning sessions.

The 50-year-old businesswoman - who is best known for appearing on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' - is known for her consistently tanned complexion but is always mindful of making sure she moisturises regularly to keep everything healthy.

Asked about her tanning sessions, she told E! News: "It is so important that you maintain in between, especially because sometimes I’m showering two to three times a day, depending on what’s going on in my day. I love Cetaphil. When I’m traveling, I can easily grab it at any convenience store.

"The Cetaphil body moisturizer is so fabulous. There’s nothing like it. A dermatologist got me on Cetaphil in middle school, so I still love it."

What's more, Lisa revealed that she is a huge fan of the NYX Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss and makes sure that there is one in each and every one of her handbags so she can grab one whenever she needs one on a day-today- basis.

She said: "I actually have one in every bag I carry on the regular. I always have that with me. I love it so much. It’s so good

Meanwhile, when the TV star gets a break from work, she "decompresses" with cleaning and admitted that keeping things tidy can be beneficial for her mental health.

She said: " I think it makes you feel like you can decompress. You can gather your thoughts, think through things, and process everything. I love to mentally organize while I'm cleaning.

"For me, clean feels amazing. And I think when you're crazy busy, you want to come home and have your space feel like a refuge from everything, and a clean house always makes you feel that way."