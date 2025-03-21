Lisa Barlow thinks it is "so important to maintain" good skincare between tanning sessions.

Lisa Barlow thinks it is 'so important to maintain' good skincare between tanning sessions.

Lisa Barlow thinks it is 'so important to maintain' good skincare between tanning sessions.

The 50-year-old businesswoman - who is best known for appearing on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' - is known for her consistently tanned complexion but is always mindful of making sure she moisturises regularly to keep everything healthy.

Asked about her tanning sessions, she told E! News: "It is so important that you maintain in between, especially because sometimes I’m showering two to three times a day, depending on what’s going on in my day. I love Cetaphil. When I’m traveling, I can easily grab it at any convenience store.

"The Cetaphil body moisturizer is so fabulous. There’s nothing like it. A dermatologist got me on Cetaphil in middle school, so I still love it."

What's more, Lisa revealed that she is a huge fan of the NYX Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss and makes sure that there is one in each and every one of her handbags so she can grab one whenever she needs one on a day-today- basis.

She said: "I actually have one in every bag I carry on the regular. I always have that with me. I love it so much. It’s so good

Meanwhile, when the TV star gets a break from work, she "decompresses" with cleaning and admitted that keeping things tidy can be beneficial for her mental health.

She said: " I think it makes you feel like you can decompress. You can gather your thoughts, think through things, and process everything. I love to mentally organize while I'm cleaning.

"For me, clean feels amazing. And I think when you're crazy busy, you want to come home and have your space feel like a refuge from everything, and a clean house always makes you feel that way."