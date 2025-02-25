Rihanna's fashion sense is "driven by her mood".

Rihanna's fashion sense is 'driven by her mood

The 37-year-old pop star is mother to RZA, two, and 18-month-old Riot with partner A$AP Rocky and admitted that while her style choices may have been on "mom-mode" for a period of time, she is now just starting to remember everything she loved about fashion before she became a mother.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "Now I’m starting to just remember what I loved about it: the juxtaposition, putting the things together that don’t make sense. My fashion has always been driven by my mood, and my mood was on mom-mode for a minute."

Meanwhile, the 'Umbrella' hitmaker - who also heads up the Fenty Beauty cosmetics corporation - was recently announced as new face of Dior’s marquee fragrance J’adore but was "very intimidated" in taking on a role at the iconic brand.

She said: It was very intimidating. But I was excited to represent such a historic brand, something that was special to me."

Rihanna took over from Hollywood actress Charlize Theron as the face of the brand, and after shooting a campaign France, admitted that the perfume reminded her of her childhood.

She told Vogue: "My mother worked in a perfume shop. She used to bring home the J’adore testers when they were almost empty, so there was always a bottle in the house. I have always loved this perfume."

The singer added of shooting the adverts at Versailles: "Versailles is enchanting. Everything is astonishingly beautiful. It embodies so much history and the magnitude of French luxury.

"Being able to wander around there early in the morning was a privilege and breathtaking experience from beginning to end."