Roger Federer is still seen as the "face" of the Rolex and Wimbledon "connection".

Roger Federer embodies the Rolex and Wimbledon partnership

The watch brand became the official timekeeper of the prestigious tennis tournament in 1978 and the eight-time champion Swiss sportsman is viewed as personifying the ethos of the partnership.

Spencer Dryer, founder of BQ Watches, said: “It’s not just about keeping time. It’s about owning it - marking history in seconds, minutes, hours - while standing for something larger. And at Wimbledon, where tradition is not merely preserved but celebrated, Rolex fits in as naturally as ivy on the outer walls of Centre Court.

“If there’s a face of the Rolex-Wimbledon connection, it’s Roger Federer.

The Swiss legend and Rolex Testimonee has won Wimbledon eight times, gracing the grass courts with the same level of grace and restraint that defines a Datejust or a Day-Date. Even now, in retirement, Federer remains an icon of both tennis and watchmaking -timeless in every sense of the word. "

But with Roger, 43, having retired in 2022, Spencer believes there has been a "changing of the guard" with another Rolex ambassador, Carlos Alcarez, stepping into his place.

He added: "2025 is also about the next generation. Carlos Alcaraz, another Rolex ambassador, captured headlines - and hearts - with his electrifying wins in both the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon final. At just 20, he brought youthful flair and composure beyond his years.

Watching him lift the trophy, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual on his wrist, felt like a changing of the guard - in tennis, and in legacy.”

Spencer insisted the "right watch" is crucial to the tournament.

He said: “The right watch at Wimbledon doesn’t just tell time—it frames a moment.

“Whether it’s the pause before a second serve or the roar of the crowd after match point, the best timepieces carry that same sense of composure, legacy, and quiet power.”