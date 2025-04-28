Rosie Huntington-Whiteley "always" has women wanting to talk to her about their bras.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley first released her underwear line in 2012

The 38-year-old model - who has Jack, eight, and Bella, three, with fiance Jason Statham - has worked with Marks and Spencers on her Rosie lingerie range since 2012 and she's proud of its enduring popularity.

She told Sunday Times Style magazine: "Women always come up to me and tell me about their bras. At dinner, in lifts. It’s the best.

“I was taking Jack to his swimming class last week and in the changing room the woman next to us was wearing a Rosie bra. I didn’t say anything, I thought that would be weird, but it made me smile.”

Rosie - who co-designs all the products with the in-house team - thinks the keys to her collection's success are the "excellent" quality and the familiarity of the retailer, as well as value for money,

She said: “They’re excellent, as is the price point.

"And the fact that M+S is such a household name. It controls a third of the market share of lingerie, which means one in three women are wearing an M+S bra — that’s massive.

"Like most British women, my mother bought my first bra from M+S. Everyone has a connection to the store in some way.”

While Rosie feels "lucky" to have had a long modelling career, she admitted she is much more interested in the creative side these days.

She explained: “Nobody thought I’d have the career that I’ve been so lucky to have.

“Being on a shoot is lovely, but it’s the least fulfilling part of what I do now. I prefer to have creative input and create a product. When you do a fashion shoot, often the vision, imagery and styling is dictated to you.

"You have to be a canvas for everybody else’s point of view. It started to feel reductive. Now I understand how I want to be photographed. For many years it was ‘Hair! Make-up! Sexy! Body!’ It was fun to do that but I’m not that in my real life, so I like to be more authentic.”