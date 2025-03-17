Sarah Michelle Gellar is "more daring" with fashion at the age of 47.

The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star admits she's now less worried about being "trendy" and is more "invested" in herself - and she believes feeling more confident in her late 40s has helped her push outside her comfort zone when it comes to clothes and styling.

She told PEOPLE: "I think that there was a time when I worried so much about what was trendy and what people would think of how I looked in it, and I think now, I'm more invested in myself and wanting to try things that are different. And I think it's been successful for me lately.

"I've been going outside of my comfort zones, which is rare, I think, at my age. But I don't know, maybe there's a confidence that comes with age?

"You get to be a little bit more daring".

Sarah previously reminisced about the outfits she wore while filming 'Buffy' back in the 1990s - admitting she liked a lot of the costumes but some still make her cringe.

She told British Vogue: "With Buffy, some of the looks I’m all for, but some of the early outfits, I’m just like, did you really need to mix leopard and stripes?

"Is that really a thing? I remember I was so ambitious in the first season.

"It was when all the Hard Candy nail polish was in, and I had a different nail color every episode. It was great in theory, but when you get to the end of the season and you’re doing pick-ups and every five seconds trying to change the polish on your nails, you realise that’s really not the best idea to do."