Sarah Michelle Gellar admits her daughter tries to teach her how to wear '90s fashion.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's daughter tries to give her 'lessons' about 90s fashion

The Buffy The Vampire Slater star - who rose to fame in the 1990s as Buffy Summers along with roles in the likes of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2 and Cruel Intentions - revealed her teenager Charlotte Grace, 15, isn't totally convinced her famous mother knows what she's doing.

She told PEOPLE magazine: “My daughter will be like, ‘Oh, you're not wearing it right.’ I'm like, ‘Oh no, I know how to wear it in the '90s.'

"We were having this discussion the other day about scrunch socks, and I was like, ‘Trust me. I wore scrunch socks with my skirts the first time it came around.' ”

With '90s fashion experiencing a revival, Sarah noted it's the one trend she and her daughter - who she has with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - are both on board with.

Revealing she lets Charlotte "borrow everything", she added: “Most of the time, our fashion sense and what we like are so different.

"Except when it comes to the stuff from the '90s, whether it's the clothing, the chokers, the Fendi [baguette], it's the one time that we're on the same page.”

Sarah - who has helped curate a '90s fashion collection with eBay for the site's 30th anniversary - revealed there are some trends from the decade she's glad to have back.

She said: "I like that the T-shirts and the slip dresses came back because to me, a slip dress is always the easiest thing to wear.

"It's always comfortable. I'm always here for a good slip dress moment."

However, she's not on board with every part of the revival.

She admitted: “The one that's coming back that I don't totally get is the chokers, because I feel like chokers cut your neck off.

"That's the one that I'm not totally behind. I just don't feel like it's as elongating as everyone thinks, that's just my opinion.”