Scarlett Johansson claims her lip balm can change "the texture of your lips in four weeks".

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about launching a lip balm

The Hollywood actress, 40, founded her own plant-based beauty brand The Outset back in 2022 to provide reasonably-priced products for sensitive skin and she launched the Lip Oasis balm last year - and Scarlett is convinced the product is a game-changer.

She told InStyle magazine: "It’s a great product. It's different looking. The formulation is different than a lot of stuff that's out there. The slick of it is different.

"It has our Hyaluroset Complex in it. Right? So, it's giving clinically proven moisture to your lips and changes the texture of your lips in four weeks.

"But also, that, coupled with the fact that it's a recognizable part of me, you see, okay, there’s potential for us to hit with that."

The range is priced from $32 to $54 and all the products are both cruelty-free and vegan.

The Outset collection includes a micellar cleanser, a firming serum, a lightweight face oil, a vitamin C-infused eye cream and a clay mask.

During an Amazon Live stream, Scarlett previously said of her decision to launch the brand: "I started The Outset because it really came from a need.

"I struggled with acne and sensitive skin forever, and I was looking for a line that could really return my skin to its best self. I was looking for products that would just simplify my routine."

The products have since been made available on Amazon and the actress is adamant she welcomes reviews on the site because getting feedback from customers is critical to for improvement.

She said: "Please give us all of your reviews, we want all of your feedback, that’s how we learn, that’s how we make new stuff for you guys …

"Here at The Outset, we have set very high clean standards for ourselves and we’re constantly going back in and really take a lot of feedback from our customers, so please, please, please review us on Amazon."