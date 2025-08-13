Selena Gomez found finding the right fragrance for herself "confusing".

Selena Gomez has launched a new fragrance

The Only Murders in the Building star's brand Rare Beauty have just launched a Rare Eau de Parfum, but alongside the product are also four layering balms,

Floral Peony Blossom, Amber Vanilla, Fresh Bergamot, and Woody Oak, which can be applied before a spritz of any fragrance, and Selena was motivated to add them to the range because she knows scent is so personal.

She told HarpersBazaar.com: “There are just too many options and it takes energy to pick a fragrance.

"For a while, I didn't know what to pick because I didn't know if my boyfriend, my friend, or the people around me would like it. I liked men’s fragrances sometimes. It was very confusing.

"As I've gotten older, I love taking care of my body, and scent is a huge part of that. It can be something as simple as the fresh bergamot, a layered experience, or just Rare of the perfume.”

Selena has a favourite among the scents.

She said: “My favourite combination is woody and the Rare scent together."

Rare Eau de Parfum - which features caramel, pistachio, pink pepper, vanilla, sandalwood, and skin musk - isn't Selena's first foray into fragrance because the 33-year-old singer-and-actress released two scents through a partnership with Adrenalina Inc. when she was just 19 years old, though she admitted her tastes have grown much more "sophisticated" since then.

She said: “The last fragrance I did was when I was around 18 years old, and I wouldn't want to put out another one until it fit and it was right.

"[My taste has] gotten a tad more sophisticated. When I was younger, in my early 20s, I was attracted to the fruity, sparkly perfumes."

And Rare Eau de Parfum has already proved a hit with one person - Selena's fiance, Benny Blanco.

She said: “Benny smells very good. He loves the Rare perfume."

The fragrance means a lot to the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker.

She said: “Some of my best memories were when I was wearing this scent from a little test tube, like when I got engaged or my 32nd birthday. It’s something that felt like a piece of me.

"I wanted everyone to enjoy it, so I was just hoping that it would embody the place of life that I'm in. I've always wanted to show where I am through the things I do.

"The scents that I wore in the past may have felt like the old me, but this time in my life, with everything that's happened in the past two to three years, this is my scent. I’m excited for people to see the next step of Rare.”