'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani has dismissed speculation she's undergone cosmetic surgery.

Chelsea Lazkani has hit back at bodyshamers

The reality TV star has addressed rumours circulating online about her appearance - insisting her face has changed because she's put on weight and no longer looks "like a skeleton".

In a post on X, she wrote: "I never touched my face!!! Please stop this, I added weight, stopped wearing heavy makeup, eyeshadow and lashes. If you don’t like my natural face just say that."

In a subsequent post, she explained: "All this what did you do to your face nonsense … always had almond eyes, a tiny nose and full lips. I was just 40 pounds skinnier looking like a skeleton."

The following day, Chelsea took on body-shaming trolls by sharing a video showing off her midriff in a cropped top on Instagram and captioning it: "Drew on some abs since y'all are bullying me and telling me l'm pregnant ...

"I'm about to take the gym seriously and it's over for everyone. When my abs appear, I want an apology from all my uterus watchers."

Earlier this month, Chelsea hit back at a user on X who told her: "Chelsea you look so different" with the star replying: "Yeah I was 100lb looking malnourished before xx."

She went on to add: "An extra 40lb does ALOT lemme tell ya," and added: "God forbid a girl decides she no longer wants to look like a twig."

Chelsea's new look comes after she split from her husband Jeff Lazkani - the father of her two kids Maddox, five, and Melia, four - last year.

She previously told E! News: "I'm in mess again. I done did it again. I know, I'm so sorry. I'm not a mess this time, I'm in mess. Usually I create it, this time I landed right in it."

The reality star cited "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce papers and thanked her co-stars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan for their ongoing support through the tough time.

She added: "Chrishell and Emma, who are my best friends in the entire world, they've been my rocks throughout this season. The funny thing is that when you associate yourself with the mess, you end up in mess too. So, unfortunately, they got themselves intertwined a little bit but they're here for it ... "