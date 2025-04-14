Serena Williams is not launching another beauty business any time soon.

Serena Williams launched her makeup brand WYN Beauty in 2024

The 43-year-old former professional tennis player launched her make-up line WYN Beauty in 2024, and she has insisted she is "done" when it comes to looking at new ventures because of how happy she is with the brand.

Serena told PEOPLE: “I'm done! I'm not launching anything else like this. I just am happy doing WYN Beauty."

The 23-time grand slam champion and her husband Alexis Ohanian have two daughters - Alexis, seven, and Adira, 18 months - and she said creating another company would be "a lot" to juggle whilst being a parent.

Serena added: "And I'm happy being a mom, and I'm happy with my venture company, and that's a lot. We're good!”

WYN Beauty is a make-up line that is designed for "individuals with deeper skin tones", with its "clean, high-performing, cruelty-free" product range.

The former women's number-one singles sensation has said it is "super important" for her to stress that people's beauty is on the inside, rather than the outside.

She said: “It's super important for me to share that beauty is definitely on the inside. And then anything externally is just an enhancement of who you are.

"So our beauty and what we do at WYN Beauty enhances your inside beauty.”